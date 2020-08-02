‘Club legend’, ‘Always a red’ – Loads of Charlton Athletic fans emotional as player bids farewell

Loads of Charlton Athletic fans have reacted after Josh Cullen sent them a parting message over Instagram on Saturday night.

Cullen will return to parent club West Ham United after spending two seasons on loan at The Valley in what were very eventful seasons – winning promotion to the second tier before being agonisingly relegated on the final day this time around.

Over his two loan spells with Lee Bowyer’s side, Cullen wracked up 66 appearances, netting twice and assisting a further eight goals, becoming a crucial cog in the club’s success and near-survival respectively.

He in ends his time in South London with the club in a perilous position off the pitch.

The ownership of the Addicks is continuing to cause a huge headache as East Street Investments, headed by Tahnoon Nimer, look to relinquish control before the start of next season – but the EFL insist that no evidence of a sale has been produced to a high enough standard.

Here is what the fans had to say to Cullen on his departure…

dylanjonescafc Legend at the club mate, always a red❤️

the_mighty_mitch2007 Didn’t have to come this season but he did and he wanted to help out. Club Legend JC all the best mate you’re welcome back next year 😂😂

mdcarter1982 Good luck in the future . Been an absolute pleasure watching you play over the last 2 season. The assist in the play off final we be the highlight for me

harvey._.walters Thanks for everything josh, you’ll leave as a club legend ❤️

paulioniko Nothing but respect for you josh if in my dreams you will come back and try and get us back up who knows. But from me and all the CAFC fans we love you Legend 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️💙

emmabernard1 We ❤️ you josh, Thankyou for everything over the last 2 seasons. You’ll always be #charlton ❤️❤️❤️

b.metcalf_ best player we’ve had for time, so good to watch❤️