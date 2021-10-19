Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Club is unrecognisable’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react to key figure’s message

Published

1 hour ago

on

Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to Thomas Sandgaard’s message ahead of the club’s clash with Accrington Stanley this evening.

The Addicks owner has confirmed that he will be at The Valley to watch his side take on Accrington.

Pressure has been building on Charlton manager Nigel Adkins in recent weeks following an underwhelming start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lincoln City last Saturday, the Addicks will be desperate to get back to winning ways tonight.

When you consider that Charlton narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs last season, they would have been hoping to mount a push for promotion during the current term.

However, the Addicks are already 17 points adrift of league leaders Plymouth Argyle and could be dragged into a relegation battle if they continue to struggle in the third-tier.

Ahead of Charlton’s clash with Accrington, Sandgaard posted a message on Twitter to the club’s fans.

The Danish entrepreneur said: “Looking forward to seeing everyone at the Valley for tonight’s game.”

1 of 27

How many points did Charlton Athletic amass in League One last season?

Upon seeing Sandgaard’s message, plenty of Charlton fans took to the social media platform to offer their thoughts on Adkins’ future.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters.


Related Topics:

Freelance writer for Football League World. Previously worked for 90min & GiveMeSport.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Club is unrecognisable’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react to key figure’s message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: