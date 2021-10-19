‘Club is unrecognisable’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react to key figure’s message

Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to Thomas Sandgaard’s message ahead of the club’s clash with Accrington Stanley this evening.

The Addicks owner has confirmed that he will be at The Valley to watch his side take on Accrington.

Pressure has been building on Charlton manager Nigel Adkins in recent weeks following an underwhelming start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lincoln City last Saturday, the Addicks will be desperate to get back to winning ways tonight.

When you consider that Charlton narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs last season, they would have been hoping to mount a push for promotion during the current term.

However, the Addicks are already 17 points adrift of league leaders Plymouth Argyle and could be dragged into a relegation battle if they continue to struggle in the third-tier.

Ahead of Charlton’s clash with Accrington, Sandgaard posted a message on Twitter to the club’s fans.

The Danish entrepreneur said: “Looking forward to seeing everyone at the Valley for tonight’s game.”

Upon seeing Sandgaard’s message, plenty of Charlton fans took to the social media platform to offer their thoughts on Adkins’ future.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters.

Adkins out and Roddy too. The club is unrecognisable — Paul Winchester (@cafclad) October 19, 2021

Thomas still massively appreciate what you have put into the club, but Adkins has got to go, this has been the worst start to a season i’ve seen in my lifetime. There’s no way back for him now. — Willin’ (@smit112) October 19, 2021

Time for action Thomas , this club is in free fall, you’ve done to many good things to allow this to happen. Say goodbye to Adkins & Roddy and bring in an experienced CEO . — Phil (@phil_cullum) October 19, 2021

To get the fans back onside you know what to do #cafc — 19CAFC05 (@19CAFC05) October 19, 2021

Do we have to lose another game before action is taken. Adkins has been given too long to turn things round. Even if we get points tonight, he still needs to go!! — hodge (@hodge55557891) October 19, 2021

Here to give Adkins his p45 i hope — Thomas (@ThomasCAFC38) October 19, 2021

Hopefully you have realised we are in crisis boss and you are here to make the relevant sackings. (Adkins and Roddy) — Jack (@Jackosaysrelax) October 19, 2021

Hope your giving NA his marching orders. — Dean Gard (@Gardy104) October 19, 2021

Welcome back, Thomas. As others have said, that's real leadership at this difficult time. — Dr Roger Hutton (@rogerxhutton) October 19, 2021

You being there tonight at this difficult time is the right thing to do and shows some leadership 👏 Something Roland would never have done. — David Jarvis (@DavidJarvis25) October 19, 2021