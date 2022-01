‘Club is a joke’, ‘We will regret this’ – These Birmingham City fans are furious as Deadline Day transfer confirmed

Birmingham City have confirmed that attacker Leo Dos Reis has left the club to join Italian outfit Monza.

๐Ÿค @2reis_ has joined Italian Serie B side, A.C. Monza, on a permanent transfer. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 31, 2022

The 19-year-old, who played for Barcelona as a youngster, joined Blues in January last year, where he would initially join the U23 side.

Despite performing well for Steve Spoonerโ€™s side, including scoring three goals in nine appearances this season, the teenager hasn’t been given an opportunity by Lee Bowyer in the first-team.

And, his departure was confirmed this evening, with Blues announcing that Dos Reis has signed for the Serie B side on a permanent basis.

It was the fact that the youngster left permanently which angered the Birmingham support, as they had seen him as a bright talent for the future, with the hope that he would go on loan instead.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from a section of the fan base on Twitter…

Club is a joke. — BSHL OUT (@FormerFanAcc) January 31, 2022

Plays amazingly for the youth team and we do this?! If he can play Serie B now he can be on our bench, really think we will regret this one especially with Taylor leaving this year and the other 2 getting old #BCFC https://t.co/ixY9fPQTCa — Swanny (@SwannyHypno) January 31, 2022

Ah mate ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ burn it down https://t.co/csz9HlDsBu — Brandon Oโ€™Neill (@brandonjjoneill) January 31, 2022

Another reason why our club will never progress https://t.co/FbLPIoinpA — JackB (@JackBooker07) January 31, 2022

This lad seemed very promising and becomes another academy player to not be given a chance in the first team and sold. Have a horrible feeling that Soldevila will be next. https://t.co/K8XsIkzOiI — Conor Keane (@conorkeane21) January 31, 2022