‘Club is a joke’, ‘We will regret this’ – These Birmingham City fans are furious as Deadline Day transfer confirmed

Birmingham City have confirmed that attacker Leo Dos Reis has left the club to join Italian outfit Monza.

The 19-year-old, who played for Barcelona as a youngster, joined Blues in January last year, where he would initially join the U23 side.

Despite performing well for Steve Spooner’s side, including scoring three goals in nine appearances this season, the teenager hasn’t been given an opportunity by Lee Bowyer in the first-team.

And, his departure was confirmed this evening, with Blues announcing that Dos Reis has signed for the Serie B side on a permanent basis.

It was the fact that the youngster left permanently which angered the Birmingham support, as they had seen him as a bright talent for the future, with the hope that he would go on loan instead.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from a section of the fan base on Twitter…

