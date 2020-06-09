Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Club is a joke’, ‘Pathetic’, ‘Parky out’ – Many Sunderland fans fume following key EFL announcement

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sunderland’s promotion hopes are over after League One clubs voted to curtail the 2019/20 season, which has drawn a furious response from many Black Cats fans.

It has been nearly three months since all EFL fixtures were suspended and today, the 23 clubs in the third tier of English football voted on how to conclude the current season.

Under the framework voted in by all 71 EFL clubs earlier today, the season could be curtailed if at least 51% of clubs in a division voted in favour of it.

It was announced this afternoon that League One clubs have voted by an overwhelming majority to formally end the 2019/20 season.

Under the EFL’s new end-of-season framework, final league standings have been decided on unweighted points-per-game – meaning Phil Parkinson’s side have finished eighth.

The play-offs are set to go ahead but will not be extended past four teams, meaning that the Black Cats promotion hopes are over and that they will play in League One again next season.

Given that when the 2019/20 campaign was delayed Sunderland were only outside the top six on goal difference and only three points short of the top two, it is a frustrating blow for the North East club.

However, they may look back on their four-game winless run prior to the delay as a killer blow to their hopes of making it back to the Championship this term.

Unsurprisingly, the news has drawn a furious reaction from fans of the Black Cats, many of whom took to Twitter to express their anger.

Read their reaction here:


