‘Club is a joke’, ‘Pathetic’, ‘Parky out’ – Many Sunderland fans fume following key EFL announcement

Sunderland’s promotion hopes are over after League One clubs voted to curtail the 2019/20 season, which has drawn a furious response from many Black Cats fans.

It has been nearly three months since all EFL fixtures were suspended and today, the 23 clubs in the third tier of English football voted on how to conclude the current season.

Under the framework voted in by all 71 EFL clubs earlier today, the season could be curtailed if at least 51% of clubs in a division voted in favour of it.

It was announced this afternoon that League One clubs have voted by an overwhelming majority to formally end the 2019/20 season.

Under the EFL’s new end-of-season framework, final league standings have been decided on unweighted points-per-game – meaning Phil Parkinson’s side have finished eighth.

The play-offs are set to go ahead but will not be extended past four teams, meaning that the Black Cats promotion hopes are over and that they will play in League One again next season.

Given that when the 2019/20 campaign was delayed Sunderland were only outside the top six on goal difference and only three points short of the top two, it is a frustrating blow for the North East club.

However, they may look back on their four-game winless run prior to the delay as a killer blow to their hopes of making it back to the Championship this term.

The 15-question Sunderland higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Sunderland sit higher or lower than 6th in the current League One table? Higher Lower

Unsurprisingly, the news has drawn a furious reaction from fans of the Black Cats, many of whom took to Twitter to express their anger.

Read their reaction here:

You said you’d sell @SunderlandAFC when you outstayed your welcome. That time is now.#DonaldOut #SAFC — Rhys William (@lincolnSAFC) June 9, 2020

Shambles of a season, if we’re being perfectly honest. #donaldout — Graeme Field (@Fieldo100) June 9, 2020

Club is a joke #DonaldOut — Jamie Davison (@jamie_davison1) June 9, 2020

Pathetic. Parky out — Forza Sunderland (@ForzaSunderland) June 9, 2020

Two seasons to get us out of this league and failed badly. Embarrassing and pathetic — gary holmes (@gholmes322_gary) June 9, 2020

Donald out and whilst he’s there take Charlie with him. Overseen the two lowest positions in our history. — David McCluskey (@DaveMc1982) June 9, 2020

It’s time for Rodwell to find his big boy pants. They’re probably at the back of his wardrobe. It obviously not his fault but we just were not good enough. The club can blame no one but themselves for this fiasco. — Michael Maxwell (@Sprouthater_) June 9, 2020

Absolute joke 😞 — hey its karl with a K (@Justkarlmusic1) June 9, 2020