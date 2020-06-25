Club ‘interfering’ with Jude Bellingham deal as Man United and Dortmund circle closely

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the race to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to reports from Kicker.

Bellingham is a player in high demand heading into the summer, after a standout debut season at St. Andrew’s under Pep Clotet.

The 16-year-old has featured times in the Sky Bet Championship, and is undoubtedly one of, if not the brightest prospect in the EFL right now.

Manchester United have been linked with the midfielder, but it is Borussia Dortmund who are reportedly close to signing Bellingham for a fee of around £20m.

Whilst a long-term contract has already been negotiated between Bellingham and Dortmund, though, fresh interest from Bayern is proving to be an issue for Dortmund.

Kicker claim that Birmingham are still “hesitant” to sell Bellingham to Dortmund, with the club set to hold out due to fresh interest from Bayern.

Bellingham will be looking to finish the season off strongly with Blues, but with a move to some of the biggest clubs in the world on the table, a big decision awaits the youngster, who turns 17 on Monday.

The Verdict

This is such a big decision for Bellingham, as Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

I still think he should sign for Dortmund, though, as they have shown that they give youngsters a chance and it doesn’t matter how young you are. Just look at Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

After playing so many games for Birmingham this season, he needs to ensure that his next move promises him regular game time, or it could ruin the hard work he has put in this season.