Club insider reveals update on status of potential West Ham, West Brom deal

Suggestions that West Ham United are close to signing West Bromwich Albion playmaker Matheus Pereira are wide of the mark, according to Hammers inside ExWHUemployee.

Pereira has fallen out of favour at The Hawthorns following Albion’s relegation to the Championship and the arrival of manager Valerien Ismael, with the new boss confirming recently that the Brazilian is “not committed” to the club.

The Hammers have been one of the sides linked to the 25-year-old this summer and journalist Ekrem Konur reported yesterday that he was “very close” to the east London club.

However, club insider ExWHUemployee has been quick to reject that suggestion and outline that a deal is not as close as some reports are indicating.

They explained: “Sadly, I also don’t think the move of Matheus Pereira is anywhere near as close as some “transfer experts” have been saying. We initially enquired and preferred a loan to buy deal but WBA want to sell.”

Pereira has been a key player in the two seasons since he joined West Brom – scoring 20 goals and adding 26 assists as he helped them secure promotion to the Premier League in 2021/22.

Albion were unable to extend their stay in the top flight past a single season but the winger certainly gave a good account of himself in the division, which appears to have caught the eye of the likes of Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, and Leeds United as well as the Hammers.

The Verdict

It seems contrasting reports are circling concerning West Ham’s pursuit of Pereira.

The 25-year-old could be an excellent addition for the Hammers and you feel now would be a good time to strike a deal, given his situation at the Hawthorns.

£15 million has been touted as the fee that the Baggies want for the playmaker and that may be what is holding up a deal right now as the Hammers do have other areas that should be higher up their list of priorities.

Even so, landing a player of his quality for that price could be an excellent bit of business.