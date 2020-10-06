Club in the mix to sign Middlesbrough player as Warnock teases Riverside exit

Oxford United are interested in re-signing Marcus Browne from Middlesbrough, should the Championship club make the forward available again for a loan spell.

Neil Warnock has told the press in recent days that he could well be open to sending Browne out on loan in the coming weeks, citing a lack of playing time that might come the forward’s way.

If that’s the case, Karl Robinson has thrown Oxford’s name into the mix, confirming that he would be eager to link back up with the 22-year-old.

He told the Oxford Mail: “We’ll bang the drum as loud as anybody if he’s available.

“If he’s wanted by Neil and Middlesbrough, Marcus is a wonderful player and I’d never get in the way of his development at a higher level.

“But if he becomes available, I’d like to think that we’d be a very strong choice for him.

“I think he could be one of the final pieces in this jigsaw moving forward.”

Browne has had two loan spells with Oxford either side of his move to Boro. In total, the 22-year-old has made 48 League One appearances for the club and scored 11 goals. Additionally, he’s created seven and proved to be a real threat.

At Boro this season, his stats stand at one appearance and one goal. He stepped off the bench to score an equaliser against AFC Bournemouth last month.

Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Chuba Akpom are Warnock’s preferred options to lead the line in his 3-5-2 system.

The Verdict

If Browne isn’t getting games with Boro it makes sense for him to go out on loan.

The more talks that emerges, the more you feel that Browne will be on his way out.

Warnock clearly doesn’t see how fits into the system, so would be happy to shift him out again.

Oxford could be a good destination for him, that’s been proved in the past.

