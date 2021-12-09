Club in talks with Sheffield United regarding two players amid uncertain situation

Southend United remain hopeful of agreeing to keep Sheffield United duo Kacper Lopata and Zak Brunt at the club for the rest of the season despite their recent transfer embargo, as per a recent report by Yorkshire Live.

The young duo originally joined the troubled National League side on loan deals which are set to expire at the end of December.

Southend’s head coach Kevin Maher is now keen to extend said agreements until the end of the current season, however those plans have been thrown into doubt after recent events at Roots Hall.

The Shrimpers have had an embargo placed on them due to the money that they still owe to HMRC following the events of the global pandemic.

As a result of this, any potential transfer agreements will now have to be at the league’s discretion.

However it has to be stressed that both Lopata and Brunt’s deals are youth loans, which means they may be looked at more favourably due to both players commanding very low financial outlays due to the nature of their contracts at Bramall Lane.

Therefore it appears that there is a very high chance that the duo could be allowed to stay with the Essex side until the end of the current campaign if Sheffield United agree to the proposed extensions.

The Verdict

This is a strange situation for the two youngsters to be involved in, however it does appear that their moves to Roots Hall have been beneficial from a playing perspective.

They have been getting some great exposure to senior football away from the familiar confines of Bramall Lane and Sheffield United will no doubt be keen to keep them where they are.

Southend’s problems are becoming more and more highlighted as time goes on, but it is fair to assume that both parties involved in these deals will want them to be extended despite the circumstances.

It would be great news for both Lopata and Brunt if they are allowed to remain with the Essex outfit.