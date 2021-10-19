‘Club has well and truly fallen apart’, ‘This is getting worse’ – These Cardiff City fans react as off-field departure announced

Cardiff City have announced that coach James Rowberry has left the club to become the new boss of Newport County.

James leaves with our very best wishes. We’d like to thank him for all of his hard work during his time with the #Bluebirds.#CityAsOne https://t.co/w87iolrz7X — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) October 19, 2021

Reports emerged earlier today revealing that the 36-year-old was going to be the man to take over the League Two side, who had been on the lookout for a successor to Michael Flynn.

And, official confirmation arrived this evening, with Rowberry swapping his first-team coaching role with the Bluebirds for the top job at Newport.

As you would expect, this proved to be a talking point among the Cardiff support, with many furious that Mick McCarthy hasn’t been sacked following the 3-0 reverse to bitter rivals Swansea City last time out, which was a sixth consecutive loss.

Furthermore, some are annoyed that they have let Rowberry, who is a highly-rated coach, leave, which is something they may regret in the years to come.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…

Mick next — millie power🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MillieCcfc) October 19, 2021

Club has well and truely fallen apart. Dalman out. — Nath🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@NathCcfc) October 19, 2021

Wrong goodbye tweet — Aidan (@ccfcaidann) October 19, 2021

Woah I didn't expect this at all. Great pick for Newport. Good luck James — Aaron🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JustMeeAaron) October 19, 2021

Club’s falling too pieces — Max Alexis (@_Max_Alexis_) October 19, 2021

This is getting worse 😩😩 https://t.co/fOq9yPiRpr — NWM [YT] 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@NWMYT) October 19, 2021

time for us to make a change now https://t.co/0V8X0h59Cm — Matt Smith🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mattccfc02) October 19, 2021