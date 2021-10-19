Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Club has well and truly fallen apart’, ‘This is getting worse’ – These Cardiff City fans react as off-field departure announced

Published

1 hour ago

on

Cardiff City have announced that coach James Rowberry has left the club to become the new boss of Newport County.

Reports emerged earlier today revealing that the 36-year-old was going to be the man to take over the League Two side, who had been on the lookout for a successor to Michael Flynn.

And, official confirmation arrived this evening, with Rowberry swapping his first-team coaching role with the Bluebirds for the top job at Newport.

As you would expect, this proved to be a talking point among the Cardiff support, with many furious that Mick McCarthy hasn’t been sacked following the 3-0 reverse to bitter rivals Swansea City last time out, which was a sixth consecutive loss.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16

05/06

Furthermore, some are annoyed that they have let Rowberry, who is a highly-rated coach, leave, which is something they may regret in the years to come.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Club has well and truly fallen apart’, ‘This is getting worse’ – These Cardiff City fans react as off-field departure announced

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: