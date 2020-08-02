Club figure’s influence in Sunderland signing underlined

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has offered praise for Jim Rodwell after the Black Cats signed Bailey Wright.

Wright comes into the club on a permanent deal from Bristol City and after a successful loan spell in Sunderland last season, he’ll now be hoping to have a similar impact in the long-term.

The Australian defender was a key man under Parkinson in the last campaign and he’ll now look to try and get the Black Cats out of League One at the third time of asking.

Parkinson has now expressed that he’s the leader that Sunderland need at this current time and he also offers credit to those in higher positions at the club.

Speaking to Sunderland’s official website, Parkinson said: “I’m delighted to have signed Bailey. He’s a very good player, but he’s also an excellent character and leader.

“He’s a really important signing for us and because of his quality, there was plenty of competition for his signature, so I’d like to credit the owner and Jim Rodwell for getting the deal over the line.”

The Verdict

Parkinson has been shrewd with his business but this transfer will have delighted Sunderland and all of their supporters.

Wright coming in shows that the club have ambitions to get back to where they once were and, first and foremost, get out of League One.

His defensive performances last season were consistently some of the best in the league and you have to praise those higher above as they managed to get the deal over the line with a good amount of time before the new season gets underway.