Club figure speaks out on Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Ipswich Town transfer target

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell has told the club’s official website that the Sky Bet League One side haven’t received any bids for any of their players so far, with speculation surrounding the future of Owen Dale at Gresty Road.

The 22-year-old winger is said to have been attracting widespread interest in his services in recent months, with Football Insider reporting that the Championship duo of Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End have joined the likes of Sunderland and Ipswich Town in the race for the player.

Dale was a star performer for Alexandra last term as he racked up an impressive 12 goals and two assists across 48 games which came in a wide variety of competitions.

The third division side have already bid farewell to the likes of Harry Picking and Perry Ng in more recent times, with the promising defenders both securing moves to the Championship as they joined Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City respectively.

However Artell has been quick to provide clarity on the situation surrounding Dale, as he stated the following:

“We have received no offers for any of our players. I have been told that there might be and am aware of speculation but the club hasn’t received anything.

“It is like anything. If they submit a bid and it reaches the valuation of the player then we will take it from there. Until that happens, it is pure speculation.

“I have heard that Owen (Dale) has been linked to a few clubs. He is a good player and we will see what happens.

“He has had a good season and has come about because of our investment in his development. He is a great kid and has a great attitude.

“Is he ready to step up a level? I am not sure yet and I honestly think that he has to look at moving up a league because I think that any move to a League One club would be a sideways move.

“In my opinion he still has a way to go and he is contracted here and I am not losing any sleep over where Owen (Dale) will be next season.”

The promising youngster has been with the club since the beginning of his career as a professional and has gone on to make 106 first team appearances since graduating from the famed Crewe academy.

The Verdict

Crewe have shown on countless occasions in the past that they do not let their players leave without a fight and I believe it would take good money for them to let Dale leave this summer.

At 22 he has already shown that he is one of the finest young players in the lower levels of the EFL and it is only a matter of time before he departs Gresty Road.

Artell is well within his rights to state that he isn’t losing sleep over the matter as players being linked with a move to a so called bigger club is something that he and his staff will have grown used to since taking on the job.

Whether Dale goes on to move to a Championship side remains to be seen, but it must be said that I do agree that a move to another side in League One wouldn’t make any sense in terms of the player wanting to progress.