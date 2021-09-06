Club figure reveals reason behind Portsmouth’s decision not to seal transfer move for Millwall player

Portsmouth Chief Executive Officer Andy Cullen has revealed that the club did not make a move to sign Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson this summer because Danny Cowley was already satisfied with his options in that area.

It was a busy summer transfer for Portsmouth this term as they aimed to strengthen their squad and provide Cowley with the tools to challenge for promotion in his first full campaign in charge at Fratton Park.

One area of the squad that was focused on heavily in the summer was in midfield. The likes of Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Miguel Azeez and Shaun Williams all arrived to bolster the squad in that position.

Portsmouth were also once again linked with a potential swoop for Thompson. That comes with the Millwall midfielder continuing to be on their radar since his impressive loan spell with the club in the 2018/19 campaign.

20 quiz questions about Portsmouth’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Gavin Bazunu arrived at the club on loan on which date? 25th June 1st July 5th July 10th July

Speaking to The News, Cullen suggested that Pompey elected not to move for Thompson this summer because of the other signings that they had made in the midfielder area.

He said: “Having signed the likes of Morrell, (Louis) Thompson and Azeez, it was where does (Ben) Thompson fit in?

“We appreciate he’s a real favourite with the supporters from his last time here.

“But it’s one Danny felt really comfortable with in terms of his other options he was able to achieve.”

The verdict

Given Portsmouth were taking a keen interest in enhancing their midfield options this summer, it was a surprise to see that they did not make a real effort to try and bring Thompson back to Fratton Park ahead of one or two of the other players they signed.

However, financially it might have been easier for Portsmouth to bring in some of the other players they did in the midfield area ahead of Thompson.

That makes a lot of sense and it shows that Cowley is able to adapt and identify other targets that are within the club’s budget.

Thompson is clearly a player that Portsmouth still admire and he is popular amongst supporters for the form he showed in his loan spell with the club in the 2018/19 campaign.

However, it seems now that with all of the new midfield talent they have brought into the club, it might be time for them to move on from Thompson now and let him concentrate on getting himself in Millwall’s starting line-up.