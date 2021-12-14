Club figure responds to Millwall transfer update

Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee has told the Hartlepool Mail that he is excited at the prospect of Millwall’s Tyler Burey returning to the club.

The youngster is currently back with the Lions as he continues his recovery from a serious hamstring injury and recently came through 45 minutes for the club’s under-23 side in their win over Cardiff City.

Which followed on well from Gary Rowett’s suggestion that the player could return to Hartlepool in the new year if he can continue to prove his fitness with Millwall.

Now Lee has had his say on the prospect of the forward’s loan deal being extended with the Sky Bet League Two side as he stated the following recently:

“I’m excited [to have him back], it’s another option and from what they keep telling me it’s a plus in our options.

“Like I said, if you’re going to add him to the squad, you’re going to add quality to the squad, then I can’t wait to get him back.”

Quiz: What club did Millwall sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 George Long? Barnsley Rotherham Doncaster Hull

Burey previously made seven appearances for the Pools across all competitions, scoring three goals and assisting one in the process.

His current loan agreement is set to run until to the beginning of January, which means the two clubs will need to agree on an extension.

The Verdict

This is great news for not only Burey himself but also Millwall and Hartlepool, who will both be keen for the player to get back to the type of form that he showed prior to picking up his injury.

Burey is a player who has bags of ability and was certainly benefitting heavily from the fact that he was playing week in, week out under Lee at the Suit Direct Stadium.

He now appears set to return to the League Two club and will certainly be seeking to hit the ground running in the new year.

If he can perform well on a consistent basis for the Pools during the rest of the campaign, he could well break into the first team more under Rowett upon his return to Millwall.