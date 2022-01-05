Club figure reflects on transfer update involving Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forest

Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has told the South London Press that things just didn’t work out for Harry Arter during his loan spell with the Addicks.

The midfielder was yesterday recalled by his parent club Nottingham Forest after only playing a total of four league and two cup games for the Sky Bet League One side after joining them on an initial loan until the end of the current season.

As a result, Charlton have now agreed with Forest that the situation needs to be reassessed, meaning that the deal has been cut short in order for Arter to consider his options moving forwards.

Reflecting on the decision involving the 32-year-old recently, Jackson had this to say on the loan being cancelled:

“We didn’t manage to get him those minutes on the pitch. He was looking to come here and play games but it never worked out that way. He was great around the place, very professional. Got on with the job and trained hard. He just couldn’t force his way into that team.

“He’s had to reassess, we’ve had to reassess and he’s gone back to Forest. It was just one of those things that didn’t work out but we wish him the best of luck and hope he goes back there and is a success.”

Arter now sees his future become shrouded in even more doubt, with it being unclear as to whether he features in Steve Cooper’s plans at the City Ground or not.

The midfielder is under contract with the Trentside club until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

It was a move that originally seemed good on paper at the time but ultimately things never really kicked into gear for Arter upon his return to the Addicks.

Now he has been sent packing and will surely be eyeing a permanent move away from Forest in the weeks ahead if Cooper is unwillingly to give him a chance to impress.

Charlton will be very comfortable with the fact that Arter has gone back, as they likes of George Dobson, Alex Gilbey and Elliot Lee are continuing to put in great performances in midfield.

As a result of that, Arter was never really likely to break into the team and become a regualr as he intended.