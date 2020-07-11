Club figure pours cold water on move for West Brom man

Ahmed Sadek Diab, the spokesperson for Saudi Arabia Professional League side Ittihad Jeddah, has poured cold water on rumours that the club are eyeing a move for West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazi.

Injury issues and the arrival of Semi Ajayi have limited the 29-year-old to just 14 Championship appearances this term.

According to Egyptian outlet King Fut, rumours have emerged that Ittihad Jeddah are interested in signing the central defender in the upcoming window, alongside moves for countrymen Hossam Ashour and Mahmoud Trezeguet.

However, speaking to Al-Nahar TV (via King Fut) Diab suggested the club’s transfer plans had not been decided.

He said: “We still have eight games to go in the league and our position on the league table is quite critical.

“We didn’t discuss with the manager which players we want to bring next season and we still don’t have a clear plan or decided which positions need reinforcement.

“Hossam Ashour is a great player and Hegazi and Trezeguet will be great assets for any team and it will be an honor if they join us.

“When we improve the club’s situation we’ll think about which players we want to include.”

Hegazi still has two years left on his current deal at the Hawthorns but he has been in and out of Slaven Bilic’s first team since returning from injury.

The Baggies boss also has Ajayi and Kyle Bartley available to him and may look to bolster that area should they secure promotion to the Premier League.

West Brom are second in the Championship as things stand and have a four-point cushion over the play-offs with four games remaining.

The Verdict

Diab’s comments appear to pour cold water on a summer move for Hegazi, though the don’t close the door completely.

It is going to be very interesting to see how the Baggies approach the summer if they’re promoted and whether that impacts the Egyptian’s future.

You feel they would likely look to bolster their options at centre-back and that could mean that Hegazi assesses his options due to potentially reduced opportunities.