Club figure outlines Portsmouth’s transfer stance over ace eyed by Blackburn Rovers

Portsmouth chief executive Andy Cullen has expressed the club’s determination to hold onto Marcus Harness to The News.

The 25-year-old forward has been one of the South Coast side’s chief performers so far this season and currently has six goals and one assist to his name in 16 league games at the time of writing.

Blackburn Rovers were a club that were said to have been interested in Harness during the summer, but no bid was forthcoming from the Lancashire side or from any other team for that matter.

Now Cullen has outlined the club’s intentions to hold onto their star man, as he stated the following recently:

“We would like to keep Marcus, 100 per cent, he is a big part of Portsmouth Football Club. He’s a quality player and he can play at a really, really good level.

“He’s an asset, although it’s a situation where you are not in full control with somebody (another club) coming in. Who knows what might happen with Marcus going forward, but we’ve got some protection.

“Marcus has always attracted interest, but the club have never had a firm bid from anybody, so it’s not one we turned down at all in the last transfer window. But we know clubs were enquiring.”

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Portsmouth academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 1) Jason Pearce Yes No

The protection that Cullen refers to is the fact that Pompey hold an option to extend the winger’s contract by a further 12 months should they choose to do so.

This is something that could prove crucial towards keeping the player, with Harness set to see his current deal expire in the summer of next year.

The Verdict

Pompey will undoubtedly be delighted with how Harness has progressed as a player over the past few seasons and will now be able to sit safe in the knowledge that they have some control over his future.

Interest is only sure to grow in the forward if he continues his fine form and that is something that the club have clearly grown used to.

As long as they can fulfil his ambitions by competing for promotion, there doesn’t seem to be much reason for the player to leave anytime soon.

The question will be whether he can sustain such good form for the rest of the campaign.