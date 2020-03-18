Club figure outlines Huddersfield Town’s plans for particular group of players

Huddersfield Town chief executive Mark Devlin has revealed that the club’s on-loan players are continuing to train with the Terriers, despite the recent postponement of football across the country.

There are currently six loan players available to Terriers manager Danny Cowley, with goalkeepers Kamil Grabara and Jonas Lossl – from Liverpool and Everton respectively – midfielders Emile Smith Rowe, Trevoh Chalobah and Andy King of Arsenal, Chelsea and Leicester, and Benfica attacker Chris Willock all tied to the Yorkshire club until the end of the season.

Despite the uncertainty around when those final nine games of the season will be played, Devlin has confirmed that those six players have not returned to their parent clubs, and it seems he hopes that will be the case for the rest of the season, regardless of when it may end.

Speaking to The Examiner about those loan players, Devlin said: “The loan players are remaining with us.

“Obviously, with their loan periods, we will need to go through paperwork should the season go past its natural end.

“We will need to make sure the correct paperwork is put in place and that the EFL allows for these unprecedented circumstances.”

Indeed, it seems Devlin is optimistic that those players will be able to see out the campaign with the rest of Danny Cowley’s side, as he concluded: “I am sure common sense will play its part there but, in the meantime, the players will stay with us and they will be looked after by our medical team along with the players who are on our books on a permanent basis.”

As things stand, Huddersfield are currently 18th in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

I think that Huddersfield are right to look to keep their loan players for the final nine games of the season.

The remaining games of the season were of course included in the original agreements the Terriers made when they secured of the services of these players, so it only seems right that that is something that is honoured now.

Indeed, given the loan fees that Huddersfield will have paid for them, seeing them recalled now before those games are played would mean the Terriers could lose out financially, which may even open up another can of worms when it comes to getting the season back underway, which is already going to be a difficult task as it is.

Furthermore, with a number of those loanees making impressive contributions for Huddersfield this season, you can certainly understand why they are so keen to retain those players for what will be a crucial nine games in their battle to avoid a second successive relegation.