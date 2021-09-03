Club figure opens up on Josh Maja’s failed move to Nottingham Forest

Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez admits he does not know why Josh Maja failed to complete a move to Nottingham Forest on Deadline Day.

The Reds were linked with the signing of the former Sunderland striker, as Chris Hughton looked to bolster to his side’s attacking options in the dying embers of the transfer window.

But after being named as a reported target for the Reds on Deadline Day, it emerged that Forest would not be signing the 22-year-old after all.

The reasons for that remain relatively unknown, however French journalist Emery Taisne claims that the striker failed a medical at the City Ground.

Speaking to Sud Ouest France, Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez admits he does not know why the forward failed to complete a move away from the club.

He said: “Regarding Josh Maja, we had offers to buy him. The player preferred a club and (the deal) was not done but I do not know the reason why.”

Forest did have a busy end to the window, though, bringing in Braian Ojeda, Mohamed Drager, Xande Silva and Djed Spence on Deadline Day.

Rodrigo Ely, who was previously a free agent after leaving Huesca, was also brought in on a free transfer on Thursday afternoon.

The Verdict

Maja could have been a top signing for the Reds.

You look at their current striking options, and Lewis Grabban is 33, whilst Lyle Taylor is 31.

The pair struggled for goals between them last season, and Maja, 22, represents a young, up and coming option who has already shown glimpses of his quality.