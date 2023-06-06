FC Zurich's president has revealed that there was a substantial sell-on clause inserted into Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United deal last summer.

That's according to Swiss news outlet Blick, via Sport Witness, where Ancilo Canepa revealed the reasons behind Leeds getting Gnonto for a bargain price last summer.

How much is Willy Gnonto worth?

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds paid a reported fee of around only £3.8million for the Italian international in the summer of 2022 on deadline day.

His value has skyrocketed since then, with Juventus, Manchester City, and Arsenal all reportedly interested in the forward, although it’s not out of the question that the winger remains at Elland Road in spite of relegation to the Championship.

Tutto Mercato report that the 19-year-old could be on the move this summer. They state that Juventus are monitoring Gnonto, whilst they add that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are huge admirers of Gnonto, too.

Calciomercato report that, alongside Manchester City, Arsenal have also set their sights on signing the Leeds winger, who is valued at around £25million.

What's the latest on Gnonto's future?

FC Zurich's president has revealed the Swiss club included a substantial sell-on clause in the Italian international's deal last summer.

This could have a knock-on effect on any potential departure. If Gnonto were to leave the Whites this summer, then Zurich could be in for a cash windfall from any deal.

Canepa spoke to Blick, via Sport Witness, he said: "I’m sure Willy wants to continue playing in the Premier League. That has some revenue potential. I’ve always said that the transfer meets our expectations.

"The first part was cash. The second part is a fairly sizeable stake in an onward transfer."

It is not yet clear what the figure is with regards to the clause, but Canepa then went on to confirm the percentage can be considered to be "exceptionally high".

Should Leeds sell Gnonto this summer?

In terms of profit and sustainability rules, Gnonto would be an easy way for Leeds to comply and make some money back.

However, the clause complicates matters somewhat, because Leeds are in a weakened position off the back of relegation, and this may not be the best time to sell the forward, with his price point not at its optimum right now.

Leeds could increase his value further by keeping him and developing him, and if they can convince the 19-year-old to stay, then his value could be even greater next summer.

Gnonto is a special talent, though, so it would not be at all surprising if Leeds were to cash-in despite the clause Zurich have inserted in the deal hamstringing them slightly.