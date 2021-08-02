Club figure makes transfer claim amidst Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Watford interest

Midtjylland club president Claus Steinlein has told Danish outlet TV3 SPORT that the likes of Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Watford will have to pay in excess of £2 million to sign striker Sory Kaba this summer.

The Guinea international is said to be a target for the English trio this summer as they all look to strengthen their frontlines ahead of the new season.

Kaba scored 14 goals across all competitions for the Danish side last term and could well be set for a move away during the current window if the club’s asking price is met.

Speaking recently on the player’s future, Steinlein was quick to state the following as rumours continue to swirl:

“We’ll see what happens in this transfer window. There is great interest in (Kaba).

“There is a shortage of strikers around Europe.

“He will not be sold (for less than the £1.8 million we paid for him). He is worth a lot more than that.”

Boro in particular are in the biggest need of a new striker, with the club having seen the likes of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher both depart the Riverside Stadium for pastures new this summer.

Neil Warnock’s men are set to kick off their league campaign away to Fulham on Sunday 8th August.

The Verdict

It’s great to see Boro spreading their wings and venturing into the foreign market in search of new players and I think Kaba would be a great addition for them this summer.

They need to bring in a striker who can be a focal point and compliment their current attacking options and I think this could be the exact deal that they need.

He is now into his prime years at the age of 26 and will only improve as he learns to adapt to the high tempo style of the English game if he makes the move to the Riverside Stadium.

After seemingly tying up a deal for Martin Payero, this would be another piece of good business by Warnock and co if they can seal a deal for the striker.