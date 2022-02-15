Club figure makes Sunderland admission following recent events

Sunderland coach Michael Proctor has told the Sunderland Echo that his spell in charge of the first team with Mike Dodds was disappointing.

The duo were put in charge of the Black Cats as the club searched for a successor to Lee Johnson at the Stadium of Light, with the coaches overseeing the recent games against Cheltenham Town and Doncaster Rovers respectively.

Things ultimately didn’t go to plan in either of the two games as the North East outfit lose 2-1 in both games as the team failed to recover after Johnson’s exit.

Now Alex Neil has been appointed as the club’s new head coach, meaning that both Proctor and Dodds have returned to their roles in charge of Sunderland’s under-23s, however that hasn’t stopped the former from expressing his disappointment over the results he took in at first team level:

“It is what it is, obviously we’re really disappointed with the way results went and it wasn’t for the want of trying believe me.”

Neil took charge of his first game on Saturday as he saw his new side draw 1-1 away at AFC Wimbledon thanks to an Alex Pritchard equaliser after Luke McCormick had given the hosts the lead.

The Black Cats are back in league action on Saturday as they play host to MK Dons at the Stadium of Light.

The Verdict

Proctor and Dodds will no doubt be pleased to have passed on the reigns to the new man in charge as they arguably didn’t want to take on the role in the first place.

In the end the players came up short and they will know that they need to do better for the new head coach if they are to achieve the goal of getting promoted this season.

They simply must win against Milton Keynes at the weekend to get back on track and they should have more than enough quality to do just that.

However if they fail to do so, their promotion hopes could quickly unravel.