Club figure makes Ipswich Town transfer admission

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has admitted to the East Anglian Daily Times that Bersant Celina was the first player that the club wanted to sign during the summer.

The Tractor Boys were amongst some of the most busy clubs in the transfer window as they brought in an astonishing 19 new players with promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship in mind.

However it is the signing of their former loanee Celina that caught the admiration of not only the supporters but also Ashton and the club’s manager Paul Cook respectively.

Speaking recently about how the club went about re-signing the Kosovan international, Ashton was quick to make the following admission:

“He was the very first one, even before I’d met Paul Cook.

“I remember being at my home in the Midlands on a sunny day, being outside and Paul was on the phone. We were beginning to introduce ourselves to each other.

“We both talked about Bersant Celina and whether we thought it was a realistic opportunity.”

Celina has since gone on to make a decent start to his second spell at Portman Road, scoring once and assisting a further three goals for his side.

The attacker will no doubt be looking to add to his tally this weekend as Town take on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park this coming Saturday.

The Verdict

It is fair to say that Celina is a player that is far too good to be playing in League One and for that reason Ipswich have a real player on their hands.

His form will certainly be crucial towards getting the Tractor Boys up the league standings and so far he has proved to have been an inspired addition.

Ashton showed great ambition to bring him in and will no doubt be delighted with how well he has started under Cook’s guidance.

The challenge now for all involved will be to maintain this good form as they continue to aim high this season with promotion in mind.