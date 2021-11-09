Club figure makes Ipswich Town transfer admission

Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton has told TWTD that the club will be active in the January transfer window.

These comments from the Tractor Boys CEO follows a summer of major squad upheaval as the East Anglian side brought in a total of 20 new players in order to attempt to realise their ambitions of getting promoted back to the Sky Bet Championship.

After a disappointing start to their League One campaign, Town are now well on their way to being in the fight for promotion and are now eyeing the January window as an opportunity to further strengthen their ambitions.

Speaking recently on the subject of winter transfers, Ashton was quick to admit the following;

“We will be active in January, the players that we’ve got, we’ll want to keep. We’ll probably reshuffle again a little bit in January to strengthen because I think in fairness to Paul, you’ve seen the team’s results have been up and down.”

It is as yet unclear as to which areas the Tractor Boys will look to strengthen, with there sure to be plenty of names that will be thrown their way given the money that they can splash in the market.

At the same time there are also numerous other players who could well seek a move away from Portman Road at the turn of the new year.

The Verdict

It may be a tad surprising to some people that Ipswich are seeking to be busy again in a transfer window after the amount of personnel that they brought in over the summer but Ashton has made it clear that it will take more than just one window to see lasting change at the football club.

Therefore it is set to be an interesting January for supporters of the Tractor Boys, with there of course being the finance available to bring in some significant signings if required.

At the same time there is some dead wood that needs clearing, which means some departures should take place if the right destinations for said players can be found.

This will in turn help to balance the books and keep the club on an even keel financially.