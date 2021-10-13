Club figure makes Bolton Wanderers promotion claim

Bolton Wanderers chief executive Neil Hart has told The Bolton News that he believes the club would be competitive in the Sky Bet Championship if they were to get promoted.

The Trotters have made a fine start to life in League One following their promotion last term and currently sit in eighth place after 12 games played.

Ian Evatt has previously spoken of his ambitions to get his team competition as high up the league table as possible this season and it appears that Bolton view another promotion as a realistic possibility this term.

Now Hart has had his say on whether the club can make the grade, with the CEO stating the following recently:

“If Bolton were to get promoted this season, we would be ready to go into the Championship and be competitive. We are working on a number of things to make sure the business can cope with that additional expenditure.

“That work is already underway and will continue for the rest of the season. What will be, will be in the league, but Bolton Wanderers will be ready.”

It is clear that things are being managed far more sustainably off the pitch than in previous years at the University of Bolton Stadium and that can only be good news for both the supporters and the players.

Meanwhile the Trotters will be back in league action this weekend as they play host to their rivals Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The Verdict

Bolton appear to be in a really good place as a club at the time of writing and that is certainly pleased for not only their fans but also English football as a whole.

The club has been through a lot in more recent times and it is good to see that they are becoming more sustainable in everything they do.

There is a clear pathway towards future growth and the club is managing that well at every level of the business.

If they can keep up their form on the pitch, it would be fair to assume that Wanderers could be in for a very exciting first campaign back in League One.