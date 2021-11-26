Club figure makes admission involving Slavisa Jokanovic and Sheffield United

Sheffield United chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa has told The Star that Slavisa Jokanovic was destined to be sacked by the club no matter what the result was in their game against Reading.

The Blades went on to win the game 1-0 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium thanks to a solitary goal from Jayden Bogle, however the former Fulham and Watford boss was quickly removed from his position and duly replaced by Paul Heckingbottom in the top job at Bramall Lane.

Jokanovic had previously struggled to get the best out of the squad that he inherited in the Steel City and has subsequently left them sitting 16th in the league standings as a result.

Now Giansiracusa has opened up on the process involved in getting rid of the Serb, as he made the following revelation recently:

“Had we won 5-0 at Reading, it wouldn’t have changed a thing.

“We are not basing this decision based on this match or that match. It’s driven by a long term strategic vision.”

Heckingbottom is now tasked with leading the Blades towards the higher echelons of the league table after taking over the role as manager for a second time following his brief stint as caretaker boss last season.

His first game in charge comes this weekend as the Steel City side play host to Bristol City at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

This is a brutal yet honest admission from the chairman but at the same time it is clear that he has vision in place for the future of the club.

Jokanovic was brought in to achieve promotion but the performances under him fell well short of the expectations of the hierarchy and as a result it has cost him his job.

Heckingbottom has a massive job on his hands and will only win some of his early doubters over if he gets off to a string start.

There are certainly foundations for future success at Bramall Lane but the question is whether the new man at the helm can be the one to achieve such feats.