Club figure makes admission about pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday winger

De Graafschap are indeed working on a deal to sign Sheffield Wednesday winger Sylla Sow, the Dutch club’s technical director Peter Bijvelds has confirmed.

Sow only joined the Owls last summer, arriving on a free transfer after his contract with another Dutch club, RKC Waalwijk, expired.

However, things have now worked out for the 25-year-old since he made that move to Hillsborough.

The winger managed just 19 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring four goals in that time, while he was not included in the matchday squad for their opening day draw with Plymouth last weekend.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that De Graafschap are interested in bringing Sow back to his native Netherlands, but that issues are delaying a move, something that Bijvelds appears to have confirmed.

However, it seems as though that deal is dependent on an agreement being reached between Wednesday and Sow’s agent, which is seemingly slowing things down right now.

Providing an update on De Graafschap’s links with Sow, the director told Dutch outlet Regio8: “I have to indicate that the process is becoming slower and more difficult, it is an exciting issue.

“It is not in the Brexit, it is whether certain agreements have actually been made between the agent and the club. I have little to say or say about it, but I do depend on it.”

There is a year remaining on Sow’s contract with Wednesday, securing his future at Hillsborough until the end of next season.

The Verdict

It would seem to make sense for those involved here to reach an agreement that allows Sow to join De Graafschap.

Things have simply not worked out for the winger with the Owls, and the fact he did not feature in the matchday squad on Saturday suggests he will not have much of a part to play this season.

As a result, it would surely be better for Sow’s career if he was to move elsewhere, to ensure he can start to play regular first-team football once again.

Considering his contract situation, it would surely be better for the Owls to let him go now so they can receive a fee for him while there is still a chance to do so.