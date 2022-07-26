Club figure makes admission about Blackburn Rovers’ transfer pursuit of 26-year-old

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has revealed that Blackburn Rovers are yet to make another bid for attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

Last week, Football League World revealed that Rovers are keeping an eye on the 26-year-old, as they look to bolster their attacking options for next season.

Fry subsequently claimed that Blackburn have already made three bids worth more than £1million for Szmodics, but insisted the player is happy at Peterborough.

Now it seems as though Blackburn’s interest in bringing Szmodics back to the Championship after Peterborough’s relegation, has eased for the time being.

Which ten of these 25 Blackburn Rovers facts are fake?

1 of 25 Blackburn were formed in 1875? Real Fake

Providing an update on Rovers’ pursuit of Szmodics, Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph: “It has been quiet lately regarding transfers.

“I rejected two written bids from Blackburn and then a verbal bid, but I’ve heard nothing from them in the last fortnight.”

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Szmodics’ contract with Posh, securing his future at London Road until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Since joining Peterborough from Bristol City in the summer of 2020, Szmodics has made 85 appearances in all competitions for his current club, scoring 23 goals and providing eight assists.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting one to consider from a Blackburn Rovers perspective.

With Reda Khadra and Ian Poveda having both returned to their parent clubs after loan spells at Ewood Park last season, some attacking reinforcement looks to be on the agenda this summer.

However, there are also several other positions where the club must strengthen before the window closes, so they will have to be careful not to overspend on one player such as Szmodics, and price themselves out of other deals that need to be done.

It will be interesting therefore, to see if any other attacking targets emerge on Blackburn’s radar, over the course of the next few weeks.