Club figure identifies work permit issue that could hamper Wigan Athletic’s pursuit of 23-year-old

Wigan Athletic could struggle to secure a work permit for the signing of ENPPI goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad, the Egyptian club’s president has said.

After winning promotion back to the Championship last season, the Latics have endured a quiet summer transfer window, with the club yet to make a first-team signing during the summer transfer window.

They have however, been linked with a move for Gad, and speaking recently, a member of the club’s board admitted there was interest from the Championship club in the 23-year-old, but no bid had been made.

Now it seems that even if Wigan did make a successful bid for the goalkeeper, they may still struggle to get this signing over the line, due to challenges of securing a work permit.

Discussing the prospect of a move to The DW Stadium for Gad, ENPPI president Ayman El-Sheriey was quoted by KingFut as saying: “Playing in the Premier League or the Championship needs special requirements on the international games played and Mahmoud Gad hasn’t reached the required quota.

“However there are exceptions and we are now in discussions with Wigan chairman Talal Al Hammad over this.

“Mahmoud Gad playing aboard will not only benefit the player, but also the club and the Egyptian football in general”.

Wigan are set to begin their Championship campaign on the final Saturday of July, when they host local rivals Preston North End at The DW Stadium.

The Verdict

You feel that this will be rather frustrating for those of a Wigan Athletic persuasion.

With the season now fast approaching, the pressure will be on for the Latics to start making signings, to show they are putting together a squad capable of competing in the second-tier.

Not being able to do that due to something out of their control such as work permits here, will therefore be difficult to take for those associated with the club.

However, with Ben Amos and Jamie Jones already on the books, goalkeeper is at least not a position that feels like a major priority for Wigan at this moment in time.