Club figure drops transfer hint over West Brom player after Sheffield Wednesday link

West Bromwich Albion’s Premier League 2 coach Richard Beale has hinted to Birmingham Live that Rayhaan Tulloch could leave the club on loan in January.

The 20-year-old forward has found his first team opportunities limited at the Hawthorns this term and as a result is said to be of interest to Sheffield Wednesday and a host of other Sky Bet League One clubs ahead of January.

Tulloch previously worked with Owls boss Darren Moore during their time together at Doncaster Rovers and Albion and could well be tempted to link up again with his former mentor.

Now Beale has hinted that the Baggies could well be open to letting the attacker and some of the club’s other best young players leave on a temporary basis at the turn of the new year, as he stated the following recently:

“Often a stretch comes, when you’re in a 23s squad, from a loan move. We’ve looked to engineer that a few times this season.

“The players have got to be up for it, go out there if it’s the right move to stretch themselves and move on. For any young player not playing first-team football, the next best thing is to get out on loan to play at a level where it’ll stretch you.”

Tulloch has only been afforded one first team appearance by the Baggies this season and will undoubtedly be keen to see his game time increase before the campaign is out.

The 20-year-old is under contract with Albion until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

The most logical solution for everyone involved in this situation is for Tulloch to leave on loan in January.

At the age of 20 he really needs to be getting the game time that he craves and at present it appears that the only way he can do that is by departing the club in the new year.

He is clearly an individual that they have a lot of faith in but for one reason or another he just doesn’t fit into their plans right now.

Sheffield Wednesday would be a great club for him to move to and Moore would certainly help to get the best out of him, with the duo already having a great existing relationship.