Club figure drops hint over Oxford United’s stadium plans

Oxford United director Anindya Bakrie has hinted to the Witney Gazette that the club are looking at building a new stadium in the future.

The U’s have been playing at their current stadium, the Kassam, for the best part of 20 years, with their current lease of the ground being set to expire in 2026.

This had led to speculation that the club could look to move on from Grenoble Road and look to build a new stadium somewhere else in the city.

Now Bakrie has dropped the biggest hint yet that the club sees it’s future away from their current stadium as he stated the following recently:

“We are not in a position to say exactly where, but it has to be in Oxford and we hope it’s not far away from the current place.

“We need to work with the authorities to get the land to do it.”

The director and his Indonesian consortium are set to take control of a majority stake in the Sky Bet League One club and are currently awaiting approval from the Football League.

Bakrie also recently stated that he hopes to see the club in the Championship within two years.

The Verdict

This could well be the news that many of the Oxford United fans have been yearning for, with the Kassam having become somewhat surplus to requirements.

The ground itself is arguably too far away from the city centre and is also pretty dated and restrictive in terms of how much it can be expanded.

Lacking a fourth stand behind one of the goals, it can have a somewhat soulless feel to it when it isn’t full to the brim and it would be fair to assume that supporters would want to play at a venue that puts them closer to the field of play.

All in all Oxford are looking to progress to the next level and a new stadium could certainly drive that vision.