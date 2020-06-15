Club figure confirms Bundesliga interest in West Brom and Celtic target

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed that there has been interest from Germany in striker Ivan Toney, who has been linked with a move to a string of clubs, such as West Bromwich Albion and Celtic.

Last week, the Posh’s promotion hopes were ended as League One clubs voted to curtail the season meaning they finished seventh via unweighted points-per-game.

With just one year left on his current deal, Toney is reportedly unwilling to sign a new contract and manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed the League One outfit will sell him this summer.

Reports have indicated that West Brom and Celtic are keen on a move for the 24-year-old, who is thought to be valued at £15 million, while there has been prior interest from the likes of Bristol City and Brentford.

Yesterday, MacAnthony confirmed that there has also been interest in the striker from Germany, with Posh chairman Barry Fry previously indicating that “big Bundesliga clubs and one very big American club” are keen on the forward.

Toney has been fantastic since joining Peterborough in 2018 – scoring 49 goals and adding 15 assists since arriving at the club – and looks one of the most exciting EFL prospects outside the Championship.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-West Bromwich Albion players? Have a go now!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Gabriel Tamas Marek Cech Craig Dawson James Morrison

The Verdict

It looks like there is going to be no shortage of interest in Toney this summer.

This could just be some shrewd negotiating tactics from Fry and MacAnthony but given the 24-year-old’s prolific goalscoring record and electric performances over the past two seasons, you’d imagine he will be in-demand.

The interest of Bundesliga clubs and big clubs like Celtic may mean that the Championship sides interested will struggle to land him unless they go up.

As an English player, you feel Premier League football could be the ultimate draw for Toney, so any side that get promoted this term could be well set to land him.

That said, the amount of demand will likely mean that they could have to pay a sizeable fee.