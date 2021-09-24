Club expected to make £12.8m swoop for Fulham player after summer transfer agreement

Napoli are thought to be likely to activate their pre-emption purchase option on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa at the end of his loan spell next summer after the midfielder’s performances so far for the club, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Angussia arrived at Napoli on a season-long loan deal from Fulham that included the opportunity to buy at the end of the loan period for a fee of around €15 million (£12.8 million).

The midfielder has had a very strong start to life in Serie A, with Anguissa starting three games in the league so far and playing a vital role in helping his side secure wins in all of those matches.

That has seen Napoli top the early table having taken 15 points from a possible 15 points available so far.

According to the latest report from Tuttomercatoweb, Napoli could decide to try and negotiate the €15 million (£12.8 million) permanent transfer fee for Anguissa down to try and get a bit of a discount next summer on him.

However, it is also thought that Napoli would not consider the €15 million (£12.8 million) to be too expensive considering the impressive form that Anguiss has shown so far during his loan spell with the club.

The verdict

It does seem something of a no-brainer really for Napoli here to make this move for Anguissa a permanent one.

That will be the case as long as the midfielder does not suffer any major injury issues, or has a loss of form that you would not expect at this stage given how well he has been performing so far.

Anguissa was also an impressive performer during a loan spell with Villarreal in Spain before he returned to Fulham to help try and keep them in the Premier League last term.

Therefore, it should not be too much of a surprise to see him playing well once again in an in-form Napoli side.

Fulham would be able to recoup £12.8 million from a permanent sale of Anguissa next summer.

However, the midfielder’s performances would perhaps suggest that would still not really be enough and probably would be slightly bellow his value.

Therefore, Fulham would have to remain firm if Napoli did decide to try and negotiate the size of the transfer down. They should not be selling for less than the original agreed permanent price.