Burnley hold an option to make Jordan Beyer’s stay at the club permanent this summer.

The defender has spent the season on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach, becoming an integral part of Vincent Kompany’s side in the process.

Beyer has featured 28 times in the Championship, forming a formidable partnership with Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the heart of the Clarets’ backline.

Will Jordan Beyer remain at Burnley next season?

The Mönchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus has revealed that the Championship side hold an option to sign the defender on a permanent basis.

The Bundesliga club’s executive confirmed that it will cost €15 million for Burnley to sign the player.

It is expected that the defender will not be part of Gladbach’s plans for next season, with the sporting director indicating that they will use funds earned from a sale to reinvest back into the squad.

What did the Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director claim?

“There is a purchase option with a very high sum, €15 million,” said Virkus, via Kicker.

"We are proud that we have been able to develop a player from the academy who may now help us reshape the squad.”

Burnley have secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt and with several games to spare.

Vincent Kompany’s side can seal a title triumph this evening with a win against Rotherham United if Sheffield United also fail to beat Bristol City.

Planning will be well under way for how the Belgian will want to shape his squad for the challenge of surviving in the top flight.

Beyer could form a part of those plans, but it remains to be seen whether Burnley will trigger their option to purchase the German.

Should Burnley sign Jordan Beyer on a permanent basis?

Beyer has been a very important part of Burnley’s promotion to the Premier League.

The transfer fee could be seen as a barrier to confirming a permanent deal, but it was the figure they negotiated last summer.

That figure was likely negotiated with promotion in mind so there is no real reason to think the club will be too concerned.

Beyer has performed well and knows Kompany’s system and style of play well.

It would make sense to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent basis as opposed to risking looking for another target who would be an unknown quantity in the squad.

If the club can reunite him with Harwood-Bellis, who is also at the club on loan, then that would be a strong level of continuity in the side, which could be crucial for a smooth transition to top flight football.