Club chief hands Middlesbrough transfer setback and confirms “serious” offer has been made

FC Groningen technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus has warned Middlesbrough that they see Jorgen Strand Larsen as a key part of their plans moving forward and are set to offer him an improved contract.

The Norweigian is one of a number of forwards linked with the Championship club as Chris Wilder looks to improve his striking options late in the summer window.

Yesterday reports in Norway indicated that Boro had made an offer worth up to £9 million for Strand Larsen.

In an interview on the Groningen website, Fledderus has confirmed that bids from the Teessiders and Bologna have been received but suggested they’re no longer willing to sell him for the price previously agreed with his agent as well as warning both clubs that he will be offered improved terms.

He said: “We have received two official offers from Bologna and Middlesbrough have also made two serious offers.

“At the end of last season, we agreed an amount with Jorgen and his agent for which he could leave this summer. That transfer fee was valid until the game against Osasuna and was not on the table.

“Now we are talking to Jorgen to see if we can tie him to FC Groningen longer and we want to upgrade his contract to show and emphasize that he is of great value to the team.

“We have sporting ambitions and we think Jorgen is an important link in realizing our goals.”

The 22-year-old has scored 26 goals and provided eight assists across two seasons in the Eredivisie with Groningen – including 17 in 36 games last term.

Strand Larsen still has two years left on his current deal, with the club option of a further year, but it appears they want to offer him a new contract with improved terms.

Boro have already signed Marcus Forss from Brentford this summer but Wilder is believed to be keen to sign two more strikers before the window closes.

The Verdict

Fledderus’ comments are certainly a setback for Boro.

It seems Groningen are willing to play hardball when it comes to Strand Larsen – they’re no longer going to accept the fee previously agreed with his agent and are now set to offer him an improved contract to keep him at the club.

That’s a smart move from their perspective, not least because he would surely demand a much bigger wage at the Riverside than he currently earns with the Eredivisie outfit (€6,731 (£5,635) per week as per Capology).

The Championship club will likely have to increase their bid, which was already reported to be sizeable, if they’re to sign the 22-year-old before the window closes.