Latest News
Club chief drops fresh hint about future of Rangers and West Brom target
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has dropped a hint about the future of in-demand striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, suggesting he is not a player that will need to be replaced this summer.
The 27-year-old fired the Posh to League One promotion last season – scoring 33 goals as he helped fans quickly forget about Ivan Toney’s departure last summer.
Unsurprisingly, Clarke-Harris’ exploits turned heads at a number of clubs with Bournemouth, Rangers, Sheffield United, and West Bromwich Albion among the sides linked.
Things have gone a little quiet concerning the striker and now MacAnthony has dropped a hint about his future.
No he wont. https://t.co/3VJjK5nUZe
— Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) August 2, 2021
The Posh chairman has claimed that the club will not need to replace him this summer – suggesting that letting him leave before the window shuts at the end of this month is not in their plans.
Clarke-Harris signed from Bristol Rovers for a fee in the region of £1.26 million last August and with four years left on his current deal, reports earlier this summer suggested it could cost up to £8 million to prize him away from his current club.
What was the score the last time Peterborough United played at each of these 24 stadiums?
The Verdict
It seems MacAnthony is confident that Clarke-Harris won’t be leaving the club before the window closes and that the Posh won’t need a replacement.
Peterborough have been a real proving ground for EFL strikers in recent years, with Britt Assombalonga, Conor Washington, Jack Marriott, and Toney all scoring hatfuls of goals before securing a move elsewhere.
The difference in this scenario may be that Clarke-Harris has helped the club return to the Championship, which could mean they feel as if they don’t need to sell him.