Club chief drops fresh hint about future of Rangers and West Brom target

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has dropped a hint about the future of in-demand striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, suggesting he is not a player that will need to be replaced this summer.

The 27-year-old fired the Posh to League One promotion last season – scoring 33 goals as he helped fans quickly forget about Ivan Toney’s departure last summer.

Unsurprisingly, Clarke-Harris’ exploits turned heads at a number of clubs with Bournemouth, Rangers, Sheffield United, and West Bromwich Albion among the sides linked.

Things have gone a little quiet concerning the striker and now MacAnthony has dropped a hint about his future.

The Posh chairman has claimed that the club will not need to replace him this summer – suggesting that letting him leave before the window shuts at the end of this month is not in their plans.

Clarke-Harris signed from Bristol Rovers for a fee in the region of £1.26 million last August and with four years left on his current deal, reports earlier this summer suggested it could cost up to £8 million to prize him away from his current club.

What was the score the last time Peterborough United played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What was the score when Posh last played at the Wham Stadium? 1-0 2-0 3-1 3-0

The Verdict

It seems MacAnthony is confident that Clarke-Harris won’t be leaving the club before the window closes and that the Posh won’t need a replacement.

Peterborough have been a real proving ground for EFL strikers in recent years, with Britt Assombalonga, Conor Washington, Jack Marriott, and Toney all scoring hatfuls of goals before securing a move elsewhere.

The difference in this scenario may be that Clarke-Harris has helped the club return to the Championship, which could mean they feel as if they don’t need to sell him.