Club chairman suggests player will leave Championship club amid previous Wolves and Brighton transfer interest

Peterborough United striker Adler Nascimento could be set to leave the Championship side this summer, with his parents and agent wanting a Premier League move according to owner Darragh MacAnthony.

As per MacAnthony, the Portuguese teenager is currently the subject of bids from six different Premier League sides, making an exit from London Road almost guaranteed before the transfer window shuts next month.

Nascimento made his debut for the Posh on the final day of last season with automatic promotion already secured, coming on for the last quarter of an hour in their 4-1 victory against Doncaster Rovers.

But with Peterborough now in the Championship, it’s unclear as to whether Nascimento will get any first-team opportunities next year and now has his sights firmly set on a move to the top flight to better his career.

On the Hard Truth Podcast earlier this year, the Peterborough owner stated that top-flight sides Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion had already tried to poach the teenager but moved quickly to ensure they would generate considerable revenue if someone came in for him.

On Twitter this afternoon, MacAnthony gave an update after a fan spotted Nascimento’s omission from the club’s squad numbers list and said: “Player, parents and agent wanted him (Nascimento) to join a Premier League club.

“Six of them made bids, one of them is leading the chase.”

West Ham United were another side linked with the Portuguese forward and could be the side currently leading the race – but that move has failed to materialise as of yet.

The Championship side will be hoping he has a change of heart as a promising young prospect and someone they could definitely use in the future.

The Verdict:

Whichever option he chooses, it will be a gamble.

If he goes to a Premier League club and then fails to make an impression in their youth system and/or out on loan, it could be seen as a disastrous move for his career.

But if he stays and doesn’t get any game time in the Championship, people will be wondering why he didn’t take the leap and follow his parent’s advice in moving to the top flight.

Because of this, it’s a really tough one to call but if the Posh can guarantee him at least some game time with the senior squad next season, it’s an opportunity he should take.