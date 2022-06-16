Club chairman reveals the “impression” he got of Ipswich Town’s transfer stance with striker

Ipswich Town’s Tyreece Simpson spent this season on loan with Swindon Town and he did well for the club scoring 11 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions.

However, it seems as though the 20-year-old is keen for a move away from Portman Road after he rejected a new contract from the club and handed in a transfer request.

Despite his desire to leave the club, Ipswich triggered the 12 month extension on his contract to make sure they are able to get a fee for the player this summer, rather than losing out with him leaving on a free transfer.

That being said, it seems as though the club are going to be picky on where they let their player go to as Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry confirmed he did make contact with the club about the youngster as he told the Peterborough Telegraph: “He’s a young player who will only get better.

“I did have a conversation with Ipswich about him, but nothing came from it. I got the impression they didn’t want to let him come to us as a potential rival for promotion.”

With Peterborough suffering relegation to League One this season, they will be hoping to go straight back up next year although with Ipswich looking like favourites to go up too, they could be battling it out at the top.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Peterborough United fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 In what year were Peterborough United founded? 1922 1928 1934 1938

The Verdict:

You can understand why Ipswich decided to trigger the extension on Simpson’s contract to ensure they don’t lose out on a young player who has shown plenty of promise.

Furthermore, you can also see the logic behind not wanting to sell him to Peterborough because the pair are likely to both be up there next season and targeting promotion.

However, it’s worth the Tractorboys remembering that this could be their last chance to get a fee for Tyreece Simpson and therefore they may have to be more open to where he may go next season in order to ensure they don’t miss out on a fee.