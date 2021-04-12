Club boss reveals QPR player’s stance on summer move

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has revealed that he has held talks with QPR loanee Liam Kelly over his future, adding that the goalkeeper has indicated he would be keen to rejoin them in the summer.

The 25-year-old was sent on loan to the Scottish club in January and has been ever-present in their side since.

Kelly’s contract with the R’s runs until 2023 but he appears to have fallen below both Seny Dieng and Joe Lumley in the pecking order at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, casting doubt over his future with the west London club.

It seems Motherwell are keen to keep hold of him, however, and that the Scottish shot-stopper is open to rejoining them in the upcoming window.

Speaking to BT, Alexander discussed the situation concerning the QPR loanee – revealing the stance of the player and the SPFL club.

He said: “We’ve spoken to Liam and QPR about it after he said he would be interested in coming back next year.

“It has been on the backburner as we have tried to get permanent players signed up. But if his future lies out of QPR then we would certainly be interested.”

The Scotsman joined the R’s from Livingston in July 2019, reuniting with Mark Warburton after the duo worked together at Rangers.

Kelly was in and out of the starting XI in his first season at the club but had not featured once in 2020/21 before going out on loan in January.

The Verdict

It seems the ball is in QPR’s court on this one.

Kelly seems low down in the pecking order, so looking to offload him could make sense – particularly as both the player and Motherwell appear to be keen.

However, they may just feel they need to wait until they have more cover in the squad with Dieng attracting Premier League attention ahead of the summer.