Highlights Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe denies interest in Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, stating that the player is part of Jurgen Klopp's plans for the second half of the season.

Lowe compliments Quansah's qualities but believes he will stay at Liverpool due to his involvement in Europa League games.

Preston North End is currently in 8th place in the Championship table and faces injury issues in defense but has enough depth in the squad once everyone is back fit.

Ryan Lowe has responded to speculation linking Preston North End with a move for Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah.

It was claimed that the Lilywhites are one of two Championship sides competing for the signature of the centre back ahead of the January transfer window opening in a number of weeks.

Quansah has made four Premier League appearances for the Reds so far this season as they look to compete for the title.

The youngster has also been a part of Jurgen Klopp’s first team plans for the club’s Europa League campaign, and is likely to feature in tonight’s clash with Austrian outfit LASK.

League leaders Leicester City have also been linked with a possible move for the 20-year-old, with Enzo Maresca aiming to bolster his defensive options for the second half of the season.

Lowe has responded to speculation surrounding Preston’s interest in Quansah, suggesting that the club is not planning on making a move for the player.

While he has complimented Quansah, he believes that the defender is part of Klopp’s plans for the second half of the term, and thus would not be an attainable transfer target for the Lancashire outfit.

"I don't know where that came from, to be honest," said Lowe, via the Lancashire Post.

"Quansah is a fantastic player, but I don't see him going out from Liverpool anytime soon - if he's playing in Europa League games.

“He will probably play tonight [Thursday]!

“So again, I don't know where it came from.

“But, he is a quality player, yeah."

Where are Preston North End in the Championship table?

Preston have previously signed Calvin Ramsay from Liverpool on loan last summer, but he has yet to feature for the Championship side due to a knee injury.

The Lilywhites are currently suffering a number of injury issues in defence, but have plenty of numbers once everyone is back fit again.

Lowe’s side sit eighth in the second division table following a midweek 4-0 hammering at the hands of promotion rivals Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

This was Preston’s sixth defeat of the season, dropping them out of the play-off places.

The club finished 12th in the Championship in the previous campaign, so will be looking to go one step further this year by earning a top six spot.

Preston begin a busy December schedule on Friday night, the first of eight games between now and the new year, when they face 22nd place QPR at Deepdale.

Could Jarell Quansah leave Liverpool in January?

Quansah is still on the fringe of Klopp’s first team plans at the moment, earning most of his game time either off the bench or in secondary competitions.

There may be less opportunities for him in the second half of the season, which could lead to Liverpool looking to loan him out to maintain competitive minutes.

Preston have proven themselves as a good place for young Premier League talent to go to get quality senior experience.

However, Lowe seems quite pessimistic about the chances of signing the 20-year-old, so perhaps it is a little too ambitious to consider at this time.