Club begin talks with Middlesbrough as player departure looks inevitable

Dinano Bucuresti are in talks to sign Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tomas Mejias, according to Romanian newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor.

The 31-year-old joined Boro in the summer on a free transfer from Omonia Nicosia, returning to the Riverside for his third spell with the club.

Mejias joined Boro on loan in the second half of the 2013/14 season, and spent a further four years at the club after penning a permanent move from Real Madrid.

Since returning to the Riverside in the summer, though, the Spaniard has struggled for regular game time, and he has made only two appearances which both came against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

Mejias is now entering the final year of his contract on Teesside, and it is now claimed that Dinamo Bucuresti are interested in signing the goalkeeper.

Mejias wasn’t given a squad number in Boro’s recent announcement, which suggests that an exit this summer is likely.

Elsewhere, Boro goalkeeper Aynsley Pears is also set to be sold by the club, amid speculation linking the club with a move for PSV’s Jeroen Zoet.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly the best move for both parties.

Mejias isn’t going to be get a game under Neil Warnock this season, and if regular football is on the cards in Romania, then a move would suit him.

Boro are clearly going to look to bring in another goalkeeper this summer, and that could pave the way for both Pears and Mejias to leave.