Club announce agreement concerning QPR man

Fenerbahce have secured a pre-contract agreement for QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, the Turkish club have announced.

Osayi-Samuel’s deal with Rangers is set to expire at the end of the current season, meaning he is free to agree a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of England to join them for free in the summer.

Now it seems as though Fenerbahce have taken advantage of that situation, by swooping to secure a deal for the 23-year-old.

Issuing a statement on the club’s official Twitter account on Friday night, Fenerbahce confirmed that they have signed a pre-contract agreement with Osayi-Samuel, which becomes effective from the start of next season.

That contract is set to run for four seasons, securing the winger’s future with the Turkish giants until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Bilgilendirme | Kulübümüz Queens Park Rangers forması giyen 23 yaşındaki kanat oyuncusu Bright Osayi-Samuel ile 2021-2022 sezonundan başlamak üzere, 4 sezon için anlaşmaya varmıştır.

Transfer ile ilgili ayrıntılar önümüzdeki günlerde duyurulacaktır. pic.twitter.com/C2qb33Q6Lq — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) January 15, 2021

As yet, QPR have so far made no announcement in relation to those claims on Osayi-Samuel’s future from Fenerbahce.

In total, Osayi-Samuel has made 115 appearances in all competitions for QPR since joining from Blackpool in the summer of 2017, scoring 13 goals and providing ten assists in that time.

The Verdict

This will undoubtedly be a blow for QPR.

Osayi-Samuel is a high quality player, who has shown on numerous occasions that he can make a significant impact for them, so he will be a big miss for the club.

The fact this is on a pre-contract agreement is also a setback, since they are now losing such a quality player without receiving a fee for him, making it harder to go out and fund a replacement signing.

However, they do at least still have him until the end of this season, which may help them get out of the somewhat precarious position they find themselves in in the Championship table.