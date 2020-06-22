Club agrees player arrival from Leeds United

Bradford Park Avenue have announced the arrival of Matty Downing from Leeds United on their official website.

The Whites saw their promotion challenge dented at the weekend as the Sky Bet Championship returned and they lost 2-0 at Cardiff City, so the senior players will look to rectify things when they play Fulham this weekend coming.

For Downing, though, it’s a new start after 15 years at the club he joined as a 5-year-old.

In truth, he never really broke into the Leeds set-up but now gets a move to a well-established non-league side, though Park Avenue did struggle this season just gone in National League North.

The full-back, like all young footballers, wants to be playing, though, and he now gets a chance to get his career going with this move whilst also staying in the Yorkshire area.

The Verdict

It’s good to see Downing getting his chance at playing football.

He might not have been up to the level that Leeds United wanted but he’s now got the chance to develop and get senior minutes with Bradford Park Avenue.

He’s still young, too, and will be looking to use this move as the first real step in his career – one that he’ll hope he can build a successful career upon.