Club agreement is the best way forward for Bolton Wanderers and Liverpool: Opinion

Loan players from elite academies can be a great way for clubs to overperform their budgets in the EFL.

Building relationships with larger clubs to establish a trust in which they will happily send you some of their more exciting up and coming players on loan can be the difference between success and failure in the fine margins of the EFL’s three tiers.

One standout player in League One this season that is on loan from a Premier League club is Conor Bradley.

The Northern Ireland international is enjoying a season-long loan at Bolton Wanderers from Liverpool and is one of the first names on the team sheet under Ian Evatt.

The Trotters are a very attractive EFL club to loan players to for a number of reasons and they should be looking to use that to their advantage in building a relationship with Liverpool.

Their stadium and supporter base is huge for third tier level and therefore parent clubs can test their younger players to deal with fierce atmospheres compared to what they are used to in the youth ranks.

Bolton’s style of play under Evatt is very attractive, high energy, and possession-based which does at times mirror the methods of clubs towards the top end of the Premier League.

Owen Beck was also sent to Bolton from the Reds this term, but with game-time hard to come by he returned to Anfield in January, with minutes more assured in future this should not negatively affect the Trotters’ relationship with Liverpool.

There are a number of exciting prospects coming out of the youth setup at Liverpool, namely Ben Doak, and with Bolton likely to win promotion to the Championship in the next couple of seasons if not this one, they could increase the quality of player they are able to attract again.

Having said that, looking at all the pull factors of an EFL loan spell at Wanderers, Ian Evatt is possibly the biggest pull of the lot.

The Trotters look set to benefit from his presence in the dugout in the longer term, now officially a shareholder at the club, after taking the gamble to bring him in after winning the National League title with Barrow.

Evatt’s individual management skills, philosophy with regards to style of play, and demanding approach will tick a lot of boxes for some of the biggest clubs in the country and Conor Bradley will not be the last player who reaches new levels in their career for playing under him.