Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United have two EFL legends on their books in the form of Jordan Rhodes and Billy Sharp.

Both strikers are heading towards their final years as strikers at this level, with Rhodes 33-years-old and not really contributing too much at Huddersfield and Sharp behind Oli McBurnie in the Sheffield United pecking order shortly after his 37th birthday.

However, at their peak, they were two of the EFL's most frightening strikers.

Starting with Sharp, he's scored 243 goals in 578 appearances in the EFL (according to transfermarkt), with 69 assists on top of that. He's only scored six goals in the Premier League and has consistently saved his best for the Championship mainly.

Last season he scored 14 goals in the Championship for the Blades and, when The Second Tier Podcast asked about who to take in their prime from Sharp or Rhodes, many were choosing the Sheffield United captain.

Rhodes has nine goals across the last two seasons with Huddersfield since returning to the John Smith's Stadium, where he initially made a name for himself in the EFL.

His record is 532 games, 205 goals and 38 assists. He did score a goal every other game for Blackburn during his 169 appearances at Ewood Park at the point he was in his prime. Prior to that he'd scored 87 in 148 for Huddersfield when they were a League One club, firing them up into the Championship.

That one-in-two record, across what was six-and-a-half seasons, has many others in his corner.