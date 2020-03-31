‘Clown’, ‘Thick as they come’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans rage at Aston Villa man after recent incident

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has made a statement on Twitter after he was reportedly involved in a car accident on the weekend, which has drawn significant criticism from many Leeds United fans.

Grealish has impressed on the pitch this season, proving a key man once again for Villa.

The 24-year-old was integral to their promotion during the 2018/19 campaign and has been in excellent form again this term – scoring nine times and providing eight assists so far.

However, he has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons during the delay to the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not long after telling fans to stay in their home due to the virus, Grealish was reportedly involved in a car accident as he attempted to leave his friends house in the early hours of the morning.

The Villa captain took to Twitter to address the situation.

Grealish suggested he was embarrassed by his actions, acknowledged they were a mistake and called for fans not to do the same.

His actions and subsequent Twitter statement have drawn some significant criticism from plenty of Leeds fans, who do not appear to be impressed.

Read their reaction here:

You’re only sorry you got caught, aren’t you? https://t.co/W8OnB1eqVP — Ry 👼🏼🌻🧡 (@RyanKB_93) March 31, 2020

You are supposed to be a role model you clown.

Grow up! https://t.co/1xB0wvzmE7 — tony wack walker (@AKWalker5) March 31, 2020

Where was the apology?!

Its easier to regret something when you get caught. https://t.co/VbkB0sUAxs — Adam Driver (@AJDriver) March 31, 2020

Just gave your England place to Kalvin Phillips 👌🏻👍🏻⚽️ ALAW,,, @GarryHolt5 @CraigRouse1 @leerouse1984 @jolly2511 what a idiot… bad apology as well, with all the work that the NHS staff are doing to save lives… Hippy Crack Jack… https://t.co/nr48FsT0TK — Rousey (@WayneRouse8) March 31, 2020

"If your friends ask you to meet you should say No" https://t.co/g9ox0rQlcU pic.twitter.com/Ja7TdYF51N — Johnie Beattie 💙💛 (@BeattieJohnie) March 31, 2020

Next time Jack Grealish tries to leave the house…#LUFC pic.twitter.com/alj8DcLpw0 — E-Leeds United (@e_LeedsUnited) March 31, 2020