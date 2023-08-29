Highlights Leeds United are closing in on the signing of right-back Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan.

The deal is expected to be completed in the next 48 hours for a loan fee of around £1 million.

Spence is an excellent signing for Leeds and has the potential to be one of their best signings of the summer.

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of right-back Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

A report from The Evening Standard earlier in the summer suggested that Spence was one of a number of squad players that new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was ready to let leave this summer.

Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast, Ben Jacobs revealed that there are sides in the second division who are keen on adding Spence to their ranks this summer. It has been claimed that Bristol City, Swansea City and Leeds all had their eyes on the full-back ahead of the transfer deadline.

“The only interest, to date, in his services is for loans and I think that he would need to drop down to the Championship as well,” said Jacobs, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Football Insider have since reported that Spurs were said to be demanding a loan fee in excess of £1m to take Spence away from the capital for a season.

Yesterday, Phil Hay linked the West Yorkshire outfit with a move for Spence, as well as Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas.

Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express said: "Leeds advancing in talks to sign Djed Spence on loan from Tottenham. Prepared to cover player's wages & still possible deal could yet include option-to-buy or obligation."

What's the latest on Leeds United's pursuit of Tottenham's Djed Spence?

Phil Hay explained that Leeds are closing in on the defender, with a medical set to be scheduled in the next couple of days ahead of the deadline. He wrote in The Athletic: "Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence on a season-long loan.

"The 23-year-old is expected to move to Elland Road for around £1million, with no obligation or option to buy.

"A medical for the defender has not yet taken place but the deal is expected to be completed in the next 48 hours."

Speaking to Maisie Adam on BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, he added: "They do want, generally, cover at full-back, Djed Spence is obviously a right-back but there have been questions on the form of Luke Ayling there. Spence is very much proven in this division, isn't going to be involved at Spurs.

"Leeds would like to take him on a season-long loan, and if they decide that he's for them, and he's happy to come, then there's a high chance that one happens.

"I get the impression that it is (an attractive offer) for him, given that he's not involved at Spurs, this is the type of move he would have expected to come along. I get the impression he thinks it's a good move for him."

Is Spence a good signing for Leeds?

Of course, an option or obligation involved in the deal would make it an even better one; but this is an excellent signing for Leeds.

The Whites may even have a better option than Max Aarons, who they previously tried to sign to fill their right-back slot. Spence is quicker and more physical than the former Norwich defender, meaning his recovery speed to get back will be more useful.

Daniel Farke likes his right-back to play extremely high and wide to support the attack, and that should suit Spence perfectly in this team, especially when remembering how he was deployed for Nottingham Forest, albeit as a wing-back.

He will be a huge upgrade in a key area, and has the potential to be one of the best signings Leeds make all summer, should it come to fruition.