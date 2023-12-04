Highlights Steve Bruce believes he could have turned things around at West Brom if given more time.

The 62-year-old was sacked by the Baggies in October 2022, after eight months in charge at The Hawthorns.

At the time of Bruce's sacking, West Brom were sat 22nd in Championship table, battling to avoid relegation.

Steve Bruce believes he was hard done by with his sacking by West Bromwich Albion last season.

The former Baggies boss was dismissed after a poor start to the 2022/23 season, but believes he was not far away from turning things around, had he been given more time.

How did Bruce do as West Brom manager?

Bruce was appointed West Brom manager in February 2022, following the sacking of Valerien Ismael, with the club sixth in the Championship table.

That saw him return to management for the first time since his sacking by Newcastle United, in October 2021.

Under Bruce, the Baggies eventually finished that season tenth in the second-tier standings, eight points adrift of the play-off places.

The following campaign did not start well for the club either, and was Bruce was eventually sacked in October 2022.

At the time of his departure, West Brom sat 22nd in the Championship table, two points from safety, with just one win and 11 points from their opening 13 league games of that campaign.

In total, Bruce won eight, drew 12 and lost 12 of his 32 games in charge of the club, across all competitions.

Now however, it seems as though Bruce believes he could have improved things for the Baggies, had he been given more time at The Hawthorns.

What has Bruce said about his sacking by West Brom?

With West Brom having drawn a significant majority of their games at the start of that 2022/23 season, Bruce believes there were chances to turn those games into wins, that may have kept him in a job.

As a result, the 62-year-old seemingly feels hard done by over his sacking by the Baggies, especially since he believes things were close to changing, particularly with the squad he had.

Speaking about his sacking by West Brom, Bruce was quoted by The Express and Star as saying: "I'm disappointed with the way West Brom finished with me. I'm disappointed because I thought we were close to something which could have looked a lot different to the final picture.

"After 12 games in that season, we'd drawn eight of our games. To be gone after 12 games, I just feel you always need a little bit more time, but unfortunately I knew when taking the job that I wasn't really going to get that time. I was taking over the job after Ismael, when the club sat in the top 10 in the table.

"I'm not surprised at where the club are today; I thought we brought in some very good players: Jed Wallace in particular, John Swift as well, and Brandon Thomas Asante up-front. Erik Pieters, too.

"I hope the club are sorting their financial problems out, because they really need to be addressed. I was just disappointed in how things ended there. We could've quite easily won four or five of those first 12 games, and it could have been a completely different story. But we didn't, we are where we are and that's football. It disappointed me but I understand it's the way it is, these days."

Where are West Brom in the Championship?

Under Bruce's successor, Carlos Corberan, West Brom have made a strong start to the current season.

Despite a last minute defeat to league leaders Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, the Baggies still sit fifth in the Championship table, although they are 13 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

West Brom are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to the Stadium of Light to face a Sunderland side managed by another of their former managers - Tony Mowbray - in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

West Brom next five fixtures Date Kick-Off Time Opponent Venue 09/12/23 12:30 Sunderland Stadium of Light 12/12/23 19:45 Rotherham United New York Stadium 17/12/23 12:00 Stoke City The Hawthorns 23/12/23 15:00 Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium 26/12/23 15:00 Norwich City The Hawthorns As of 4th December 2023

Were West Brom right to sack Steve Bruce?

You can understand why Bruce is frustrated by his sacking by West Brom, since he is not going to want to lose a job, and the fact that he is yet to return to the managerial fold.

However, the Baggies had been on something of a downward spiral ever since his appointment, having also passed up a play-off place under his at the end of the season before.

Given the strength of feeling emerging from the West Brom crowd when it came to Bruce, you also get the feeling that it was the right time to make a change in that sense, in order to avoid an even more toxic atmosphere at the club.

Indeed, with the club having since climbed quickly back up the Championship table under Corberan, the decision to make that change in the dugout, does seem to have paid off for West Brom.