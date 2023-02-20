“Close last time” – Journalist comments on QPR/Gareth Ainsworth situation

Gareth Ainsworth has carried out one of the better EFL managerial jobs in living memory at Wycombe Wanderers.

However, after nearly ten and a half years in the role, it would appear that there is a cap on what he can achieve with the Chairboys, due to the financial limitations at the club.

Ainsworth has received greater financial backing at Adams Park since Rob Couhig took control of the club but as things stand, the former Queens Park Rangers midfielder is no closer to becoming an established manager at Championship level.

Ainsworth has not played the most attractive brand of football with the Chairboys, but that is more down to the quality of opposition they have been up against and where they have ranked financially in their division, rather than a managerial philosophy.

It would be fascinating to see how Ainsworth would adapt at Loftus Road with much better players at his disposal.

Ainsworth is currently the clear favourite with the bookmakers and Alan Nixon revealed, on Twitter, that the current Wycombe boss was in the frame for the job when QPR eventually landed on Neil Critchley to replace Mick Beale.

He wrote: “Ainsworth was close last time … don’t know why he didn’t get it … maybe they revisit that one.”

It would certainly be an appointment that would divide the Rs’ supporter base, but considering he was close to getting the job last time, there is no doubt that Ainsworth will be discussed again.

The two-time QPR caretaker manager’s stock has probably risen in the time that Critchley was in charge, taking Wycombe from a mid table position to being the most dangerous top six challenger in League One.

Ainsworth has the personality to inspire a short term bounce at Loftus Road to address any distant relegation fears, but in the longer term many would have reservations.

The Verdict

If Chris Wilder and Nathan Jones are unrealistic for QPR to hire as their new manager, due to the wages that they would command, Ainsworth could be close to the best of the rest.

Despite suffering relegation from the Championship in 2019/20, it still feels like the 49-year-old is on the way up in his managerial career and his problem solving skills, demonstrated over such a long period at Wycombe, are second to none.

Being so adaptable in the past would suggest that Ainsworth could be a smart hire for the Rs, but he would want assurances that he would be there for the medium to long term, currently still enjoying his time with the Chairboys especially since Couhig’s takeover just before the coronavirus pandemic.