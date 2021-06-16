Clock ticking at Ewood Park as Blackburn Rovers face frustrating transfer situation

Blackburn Rovers are yet to submit their accounts for the 2019/20 campaign, according to the club’s financial records on the Companies House website.

Rovers were one of ten Championship clubs to be hit with an EFL embargo in March, although a mix-up at the governing body was the main reason why so many clubs were placed under these restrictions.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the government decided to grant a three-month extension to clubs to submit their accounts for the 2019/20 season and with many clubs taking up this offer, the EFL made a huge administrative error and pressed ahead with implementing embargoes for those who hadn’t submitted their balance sheets by the previous deadline.

But even with this extension until late June, many second tier sides have already submitted their records on the Companies House website. One team that has yet to do that is Blackburn Rovers and they are likely to face extended transfer restrictions if they miss the deadline on Wednesday 30th this month, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The same outlet believes the club is sailing close to the wind in terms of staying within the EFL profit and sustainability rules and although the club did release a statement in April confirming they will be submitting their records for the 2019/20 campaign by the deadline, Rovers fans will be nervous with the club’s current financial situation and the little time they have remaining before the June 30th cut-off point.

The Verdict:

With the Premier League rumours surrounding Adam Armstrong and the prospect of very limited transfer business if Blackburn have broken financial fair play rules and/or miss the accounts deadline, supporters of the Lancashire side will be nervously awaiting what side will be lining up in their first game of the 2021/22 Championship season.

Although Armstrong’s sale could raise some much-needed cash for manager Tony Mowbray to spend, the revenue generated from this transfer will not contribute towards reducing potential losses in their 2019/20 accounts, nor will it contribute to their 2020/21 balance sheet if this saga drags on throughout the summer.

For a side that have endured a tough 2021 so far, the manager needs adequate resources to rejuvenate his side. Fans’ attention should be on the Venky’s to start resolving this situation – and they deserve heavy scrutiny after presiding over a tough time at the Lancashire club.