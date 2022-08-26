Clive Clarke gives his verdict on Stoke City following significant Michael O’Neill decision

After a poor start to the new season with three losses, one draw and one win, Stoke City yesterday made the decision to sack manager Michael O’Neill.

Despite making a number of new signings this summer to rebuild the squad, the Potters haven’t hit the ground running in the league and after a series of mid-table finishes, O’Neill was under pressure to perform.

There have been a number of names mentioned around the discussion of who will come into the Bet365 Stadium and take charge of the team including ambitious shouts of Sean Dyche, Chris Wilder and Alex Neil.

However, whilst it’s yet to be seen who O’Neill’s replacement is set to be, former Stoke City captain Clive Clarke argues that his former club will have no trouble finding a replacement as he told BBC Radio Stoke Sport: “Stoke is a very attractive club for any manager.

“One, they’ve got money and especially next year and very loyal ownership. If they did get in the Premier League they have the fire power and the money to do something there.

“So it’s a very attractive job. I think it’s more attractive than some people have been saying in the media.”

The Verdict:

You can understand why Stoke City made the decision to get rid of Michael O’Neill as they have showed a lack of progression over the past few seasons and despite a big rebuild in terms of personnel this summer, the team didn’t look to be performing on the pitch.

As a side who have started to establish themselves as a mid-table Championship team you can understand why some may not see the job as an attractive one. However, it’s worth noting how much O’Neill was backed this summer and ultimately the club are working towards the aim of getting back into the top flight.

The Potters are a club that have been in the Premier League in the past and should they be able to achieve promotion, you can see the new manager being backed financially to keep them up there.

Therefore, any manager prepared to take this job should be looking at it in terms of a progression project.